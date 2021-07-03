Buhari Lauds Late Ado Bayero As Son Wears Emir Of Kano Crown

President Muhammadu Buhari has lauded the late Emir of Kano, Ado Bayero describing him as a man of remarkable culture and principles, who staked his own life at several junctures in the defence of his people.

Buhari also shared some memories and anecdotes of his interactions with the late Emir whom he said was his friend, asking the new Emir, Aminu Ado Bayero to copy the example of his father.

“I remember with nostalgia, the passion and commitment he always exhibited in pursuit of any cause he believed in, a distinctive character that almost cost him his life prematurely on January 19th, 2013 because of his vociferous stand against Boko Haram terrorists,” the President said via his Chief of Staff, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

The President expressed his belief in Aminu Ado Bayero, saying, “I have confidence that you would exhibit such leadership qualities and much more as you have demonstrated in the few months of your Emirship.”

In the letter as delivered to the new Emir, President Buhari extended “deep and wholehearted congratulations to you for your ascension to the throne of you fore-fathers as the 15th Fulani Emir of Kano from Sullubawa Clan, culminating in a well-deserved installation scheduled to take place on Saturday, 3rd July 2021.”

He added that “Your turbaning is providential because it is happening at a time in the history of our country when prevailing social and political conditions resonate with the ascension to the throne of my friend, your late father, the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Ado Bayero. May his soul Rest In Peace.”

The President prayed for the success of the Emir, saying he looked forward to his contributions to uplifting the people of Kano Emirate in particular and the nation in general, assuring him of his “total support for you to leave a sustainable legacy.”

Those that represented the President included the Chief of Staff, Ministers of Defense, Major General Bashir Magashi (Rtd); Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono; Water Resources, Engineer Sulaiman Adamu; Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, as well as the Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media and Publicity), Garba Shehu and Yusuf Buhari, the president’s son.