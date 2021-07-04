Mexico Thrash Super Eagles, Score Twice In Two Minutes 

Mexico continued their dominance over the Super Eagles, scoring twice in two minutes to thrash the West African team 4-0 in a friendly match early Sunday (Nigeria time).

Although Nigeria called up largely home-based players for the game at the imposing 77,500-capacity LA Coliseum, it was the sixth meeting between the two teams at the senior level. Mexico have won thrice. The other matches ended in draws.

Two goals in the second and fourth minute and another two in the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum ensured El Tri wrapped up preparations for the 2021 CONCACAF Gold Cup on a sound footing.

Mexico dominated proceedings from the onset of the game and were justifiably rewarded when Atletico Madrid star Hector Herrera opened the scoring sheet, latching on to a corner kick from Jesus Corona.

Funes Mori then doubled the lead for his side, two minutes later, directing the ball to the top left corner.

The three-time African champions had no shots on target in the first half of the encounter with Gerardo Martino’s men stretching their supremacy into the second 45 minutes of the one-sided affair.

Herrera bagged his second goal of the night, hitting the ball low into the Nigerian net in the 52nd minute.

Mexico were further rewarded for their impeccable display when Johnathan Dos Santos sealed victory for the North Americans with 12 minutes of normal time remaining.

READ ALSO: Ex-Nigerian Captain Mikel Joins Kuwaiti Club

A Winless Friendly Streak

Sunday’s match was the last in the 2021 MexTour Series and extended Nigeria’s winless run in friendly matches to eight games. A 1-0 victory over Egypt in 2019 – courtesy of a Paul Onuachu strike – was the last time the 2013 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) winners won a friendly game.

Enyimba star Anayo Iwuala captained the side for the game. Nigeria’s attention now shift to the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualification series which begins in September. They will battle the Central African Republic, Liberia, and Cape Verde in Group B of the second round of qualifiers.