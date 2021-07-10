Kaduna Security: Bandits Kidnap Woman And Her Three Children in Zaria

Gunmen suspected to be kidnappers have abducted a woman and her three kids in Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

The bandits according to eyewitnesses, stormed the town Milgoma opposite the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital (ABUTH) in Shika, Zaria, on Friday.

They broke into the house of the woman through the gate, and thereafter, took the woman and her three children away to an unknown destination.

While the Police authorities are yet to confirm the incident, locals said the bandits came through a village called ‘Nasarawan Buhari’ and later went away with the four victims through another village called ‘Biye’.

The woman’s husband, who is a lecturer at the Federal University Dutsima in Katsina State was not around when the incident occurred, but a resident of the community told Channels Television that some members of a local vigilante were able to repel the bandits from taking away more people.