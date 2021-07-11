Gunmen Abduct College Provost In Zamfara

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted the provost of the College of Agriculture and Animal Science, Bakura, Zamafara State in the early hours of Sunday.

The elder brother of the provost, Mallam Nasiru Mainasara, confirmed the incident to Channels TV via telephone.

According to him, the gunmen attacked the Provost’s residence at the quarters of the Government Science Secondary School Bakura around 2:00 am and abducted him.

Mainasara said the issue has been reported to the Police and the Department of State Services (DSS).

More to follow.