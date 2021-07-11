Advertisement

Gunmen Abduct College Provost In Zamfara

Channels Television  
Updated July 11, 2021
A map of Zamfara in north-west Nigeria.

 

Gunmen suspected to be bandits have abducted the provost of the College of Agriculture and Animal Science, Bakura, Zamafara State in the early hours of Sunday.

The elder brother of the provost, Mallam Nasiru Mainasara, confirmed the incident to Channels TV via telephone.

Read Also: Bandits Abduct Emir of Kajuru, 13 Family Members

According to him, the gunmen attacked the Provost’s residence at the quarters of the Government Science Secondary School Bakura around 2:00 am and abducted him.

Mainasara said the issue has been reported to the Police and the Department of State Services (DSS).

More to follow.



More on Local

‘Ban On Open Grazing Has Come To Stay In Benue’: Cultural Groups Back Ortom

Unilag Honours Stella Adadevoh, Ibidapo-Obe

Oyo Government Moves 100 Mentally Ill, Destitute People To ‘Rescue Center’

Osubi Airport Reopens For Operations

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV