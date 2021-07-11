Advertisement

Italy Win Euro 2020, Deny England First Trophy In 55 Years

Channels Television  
Updated July 11, 2021

Italy’s goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma (R) and teammates celebrate after winning the UEFA EURO 2020 final football match between Italy and England at the Wembley Stadium in London on July 11, 2021. Laurence Griffiths / POOL / AFP

 

Italy have beaten England on penalties to win the Euro 2020, denying the Three Lions their first major trophy in 55 years. 

The Italians defeated England 3-2 on penalties in Sunday’s Euro 2020 final as Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka missed in the shoot-out following a 1-1 draw after extra time at Wembley.

Luke Shaw scored for England inside two minutes, the fastest ever goal in a European Championship final, but Leonardo Bonucci bundled in an equaliser at a corner midway through the second half.

 


England’s defender Luke Shaw (R) celebrates after scoring the first goal during the UEFA EURO 2020 final football match between Italy and England at the Wembley Stadium in London on July 11, 2021. Andy Rain / POOL / AFP

 

Needing to score to keep England alive in the shoot-out, Saka’s spot-kick was saved by Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma as the Azzurri won the tournament for the second time.

AFP

 



More on Sports

England And Italy Go To Extra Time In Euro 2020 Final

Djokovic Wins Record-Equalling 20th Grand Slam And Sixth Wimbledon Title

Fans Amass As Victorious Argentina Returns With Copa

Nigeria Shock US In Pre-Olympic Basketball Friendly

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV