Senate Approves Conditional Electronic Transmission Of Electoral Results

The Nigerian Senate has approved the conditional electronic transmission of electoral results.

Senators had on Thursday voted publicly along party lines over section 52(3) of the electoral act amendment bill, which deals with electronic transmission of poll results.

At the end of voting, 28 Senators mostly from the PDP voted for the original amendment in the report while 52 Senators mostly from the APC voted for the amendment as proposed by Senator Sabi Abdullahi.

This means the majority of Senators voted that INEC may consider electronic transmission provided the national network coverage is adjudged to be adequate and secure by NCC and approved by the National Assembly.

A Rowdy House

Earlier, the Senate was plunged into a rowdy session as the lawmakers contested the amendment of section 52(3) of the electoral act amendment bill.

The new amendment, which was sought by Senator Sabi Abdullahi from Niger state and seconded by Senator Ali Ndume, provided that INEC may consider electronic transmission so far the national network coverage is adjudged to be adequate and secure by Nigeria Communication Commission and approved by the National Assembly.

The controversial amendment sharply divided lawmakers, plunging the session into a rowdy one.

The Senate President was unable to bring the chamber back to order, forcing the Senate to go into a closed-door session.

After the senate ended its closed-door session, Senate minority leader Senator Enyinaya Abaribe called for a division challenging the Senate President’s ruling on clause 52(3) on electronic transmission.

He said he wants Nigerians to know who is voting for what.