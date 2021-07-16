Air Force Wings Six New Helicopter Pilots After UK Training

The Nigerian Air Force on Friday winged six new helicopter pilots who recently completed their basic flying training at Draken Helicopter Academy in the United Kingdom.

This is according to a statement signed by air force spokesperson Edward Gabkwet.

In his remark during the winging ceremony, the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao reiterated the importance of the human factor as the most critical airpower component that must be enhanced and sustained for effective and efficient performance, the statement said.

“This, according to the CAS, gave reason for the increase in manpower development witnessed in the NAF in recent times,” the statement added.

Read the rest of the statement below: