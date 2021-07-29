Gov Emmanuel Commiserates NYSC, Parents Over Death Of Corps Members

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has commiserated with the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) and families of prospective corps members from University of Uyo who lost their lives on their way to Camp in Katsina State.

Governor Emmanuel expressed his grief while receiving NYSC Director-General, Brig. Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim who was on a condolence visit to the Government House in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital.

The governor was saddened by the death of the Corps members who lost their lives in an auto crash, noted that as a father, it is painful to lose a child after investing much in raising them educationally and otherwise.

“It is a very sad moment, and a black Wednesday. Well, we cannot question God when things like this happen. It’s God that knows everything and He’s in control of everything, but our heartfelt condolences will always and ever go out to the parents and the families of those corps members,” he said.

“I call them corps members because they’ve been called and the have their call-up letters, so I won’t say prospective I say those Corps members who were on their way to orientation camp and unfortunately this has happened. Our prayers will always go to these our beloved sons that lost their lives.

“I received with heavy heart because I could feel the pains as a father, not after you have finished sponsoring your child to primary, secondary and then up to university and then on his way to NYSC camp and this happened.”

He also thanked the NYSC boss for his prompt reaction to the incidence and condolence visit to the state and families of the corps members who lost their lives, describing him as a good shepherd who has demonstrated love and concern over the well-being of his corps members in the country.

The governor vowed to clamp down on any transport agency that students at night on long distances, lamenting that such sad occurrence would have been avoided if the transport agency was not careless and the driver not fatigued on the wheels.

In his remark, Brig. Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim who led the NYSC delegation described the incident as a sad moment for the scheme and leaving the affected families devastated.

He prayed that God would console Akwa Ibom State and the families who lost their wards on their way to camp.

“The entire NYSC family was completely devastated and of course the good people of Akwa Ibom because we lost those corps members,” Shuaibu said.

“Having received the clarion call, they were patriotic Nigerians and were ready to put in their best to the service of the country but unfortunately we lost them. On behalf of the NYSC management, corps members and staff, please accept our heartfelt condolences.”

The affected prospective corps members are; Asuquo Miracle Effiong, Ekikoh Stella Sylvester, Ezuruike Coleman Chikwuado, Upere Innocent Peter and Akpan Victor Joseph.