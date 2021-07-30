PHOTOS: Three Killed As Bridge Collapses In Bauchi

Three persons have died after a bridge collapsed in Bauchi state due to a heavy downpour Friday morning which lasted several hours.

The bridge located in Malka village links Bauchi-Ningi LGA to Jigawa and Kano states.

Those who died were in a vehicle that plunged into the pit of the collapsed bridge.

Many other passengers on the road were left stranded on both sides as non could proceed to their destinations.

Meanwhile, the heavy downpour also affected a culvert located in Nabordo, 40 kilometers away from Bauchi town.

As a result, commuters along the Bauchi-Jos road were forced to seek alternative routes to arrive at their destinations.

Head of the Federal Road Maintenance Agency in Bauchi, Engineer Nanpan Joroh told newsmen that arrangements are in place to commence filling work.

This he said will serve as a temporary measure to enable commuters ply the road again.