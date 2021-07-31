APC Holds Ward Congresses Nationwide

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) on Saturday held ward congresses across the country to choose party executives.

However, some states have been split into factions, while others adopted consensus candidates.

In the southwest, there were talks of a parallel congress in Osun State while members have agreed on a consensus option in Oyo and Ondo states.

In Lagos, a decision was yet to be made on a consensus candidate, as of the time of this reporting.

A Senator Magnus Abe faction in Rivers State said it would boycott the exercise.

Meanwhile, the party has postponed its congresses in Anambra and Zamfara states.

The party’s leadership has also read the riot act on the conduct of the congresses.

APC in a notice to its chieftains by the Secretary, National Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Senator John Akpan-Udoedehe, warned that the party would invoke necessary disciplinary measures on those who hold parallel congresses.

He reminded them of the National Executive Committee’s resolution, which directed members not to take the party to court unless it has exhausted “the internal mechanism for conflict resolution, as enshrined in the party’s constitution.”

Senator Akpan-Udoedehe insisted that the resolution still subsists and extends to the conduct of party members during the congresses.