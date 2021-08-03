Matawalle Suspends Joint Task Force In Zamfara, Calls For Restructuring

The Zamfara State Governor, Bello Matawalle has approved the immediate suspension of all the activities of the Joint Task Force on Zamfara State Road Traffic Agency (ZAROTA) headed by Col. Rabiu Garba Yandoto (rtd).

According to a statement signed by a State Government spokesperson, Yusuf Gusau, the action followed the protest of the Tricycle Riders Association in the state last week while the governor was away in Abuja for an official engagement

Yusuf said the governor has also directed for a full scale investigation into the circumstances that led to the protest with a view to advising the government on how best to restructure the agency for the overall interest of the people of the state.

“The governor has also approved the suspension of all the activities of the agency pending the outcome of the investigation,” the statement said.

“The joint task force is hereby directed to hand over all government properties in its possession to the office of the Secretary to the State Government with immediate effect.”