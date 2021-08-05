PDP BOT Holds Emergency Meeting, Seeks Ways To Resolve Crisis

The Peoples Democratic Party’s Board of Trustees held an emergency meeting on Thursday, seeking ways on how to resolve the crisis in the party.

The meeting, held at the party’s national headquarters in Abuja, follows reports of grumblings in the part and the resignation of seven of its national officers under controversial circumstances.

Chairman of the BOT, Senator Walid Jubrin, explained that the meeting was important because of the crisis in the party, and the challenges require that the board intervenes.

“The APC government has failed the country, and this is not the time for the PDP to be engaging in in-house fighting,” Senator Jubrin told members of the BoT.

“The PDP must put its house in order and prepare for its Congress to elect leaders ahead of the next general election, and we must put personal interests aside. It’s time for the party to wake up from slumber.”

READ ALSO: Seven PDP National Officers Resign, Blame Secondus

Senator Jubril called on the National Chairman and the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to resolve the challenges.

He also appealed to members of the party to be fearless as they diagnose the challenges facing it.

The PDP National Chairman Uche Secondus, who the national officers blamed for the resignation, said regardless of the divergent opinions, the party’s national congress – planned for December – will make way for a smooth transition from one NWC to another, peacefully.

He explained that the NWC made efforts to get the national officers that resigned to rescind their decision, including meeting with them, but that did not change their minds.

Also, the PDP National Chairman appealed to the BOT to look critically at the issues to avoid jeopardizing the planned National Congress.

The seven national officers of the party had resigned from their roles in the party on August 3.

In letters addressed to its National Secretary on Tuesday, they alleged that they had been sidelined and unfairly treated by the National Chairman.

The National Deputy Publicity Secretary, Diran Odeyemi; Deputy National Organising Secretary, Hassan Yakubu; and the Deputy National Woman Leader, Hadizat Umoru, are among those who resigned.