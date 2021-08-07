Advertisement

Neeraj Chopra Wins Javelin For India’s First Ever Olympic Athletics Gold

Updated August 7, 2021
India’s Neeraj Chopra celebrates after winning the men’s javelin throw final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 7, 2021. (Photo by Ben STANSALL / AFP)

 

 

Neeraj Chopra won the men’s javelin on Saturday for India’s first-ever Olympic athletics gold.

Chopra, 23, managed a winning best of 87.58 metres to go one better than India’s previous best: two silver medals won in the 200m and now-defunct 200m hurdles at the 1900 Paris Games by British-Indian Norman Pritchard.

The Czech Republic filled out the podium at Tokyo’s Olympic Stadium, Jakub Vadlejch taking silver with 86.67m and Vitezslav Vesely claiming bronze with 85.44m.



