Second Phase Of Covid Vaccination To Begin August 16 – NPHCDA

After one postponement, Nigeria is now scheduled to commence the second phase of its COVID-19 vaccination programme on August 16.

This is according to the Executive Director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr. Faisal Shuaib.

The Federal Government had earlier scheduled the exercise to begin on Tuesday, but it was postponed due to “unforeseen circumstances,” according to a spokesperson in the Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Willie Bassey.

Speaking to Channels Television on Monday, Dr Shuaib suggested the postponement had been necessary for preparations to be finalised.

“The start date for the vaccination has been postponed to next week Monday,” he said.

“This is to enable NAFDAC finish its assessment and preparatory processes.”

The second phase of the vaccination programme was breathed into life after the US donated over four million doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Only about one percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, so far.

On Sunday, Nigeria recorded 471 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus as resident doctors across the country continue to strike over unpaid benefits.

The new cases were reported on Sunday from 13 states, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Nigeria has recently seen an uptick in new cases of COVID-19 as fears of a third wave continues to loom.

To prepare for the surge in new cases, the government has advised Nigerians to adhere to health protocols such as wearing of masks and social distancing, especially in indoor settings.