Taliban Continues Onslaught On Northern Afghanistan With Capture Of Faizabad

Updated August 11, 2021

 

A Taliban fighter (2L) is seen with locals at Pul-e-Khumri on August 11, 2021, after the Taliban captured Pul-e-Khumri, the capital of Baghlan province about 200 km north of Kabul.
The Taliban have captured the city of Faizabad in northern Afghanistan, a local MP told AFP on Wednesday, the ninth provincial capital to fall to the insurgents in less than a week.

“Late last night, the security forces who had been fighting the Taliban for several days came under intense pressure. The Taliban have captured the city now. Both sides have also suffered heavy losses,” said lawmaker Zabihullah Attiq.

More to follow . . . .



