JUST IN: President Buhari Returns From UK Trip

Channels Television  
Updated August 13, 2021
President Muhammadu Buhari disembarks from the presidential jet during a trip to the United Kingdom (File Photo)

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in the country after a two-week trip to the United Kingdom.

He touched down at the Presidential Wing of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport at about 18:45 pm on Friday.

The President had travelled to attend the Global Partnership for Education (GPE) organised Global Education Summit (GES) before undergoing a scheduled medical check-up.

In the weeks he spent in the UK, he met and played host to various dignitaries including the UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, who gave an assurance that the UK is available to assist Nigeria in its war against terrorism.

While in London, President Buhari also met with chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Bola Tinubu in the wake of the recent crisis rocking the party.

More to follow…



