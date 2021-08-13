Police Arrest 15 Suspected Cultists In Nasarawa

The Police have arrested 15 suspected cultists who admitted to belonging to Vikings and Black Axe confraternity in Nasarawa.

In a statement by the spokesman of the command, ASP Ramhan Nansel, the suspects were arrested in Lafia on Tuesday following an intelligence gathering that rival cult groups were planning to attack each other.

He said, the Commissioner of Police CP Adesina Soyemi, swiftly mobilised a team comprising of personnel of the Police Command’s Anti-cultism, Anti-kidnapping and SWAT which stormed the cultist hideouts at Transformer and D.D world street located at Ombi1, opposite Isah Mustapha Agwai Polytechnic and arrested the suspects.

“In furtherance to the above, the Commissioner of Police wishes to assure the good people of the State of comprehensive security coverage and advised Parents and guardians to caution their wards and proteges to refrain from any unlawful gathering.”

He warned hoteliers, proprietors of lounges and other recreational facilities against consenting to the use of their facilities/properties to aid cult-related activities as owners of such facilities are liable for prosecution as well.

The CP has ordered all the suspects be charged to court upon conclusion of the investigation and however, warned all criminals to flee from Nasarawa State as the Police Command will make the state too hot for them.