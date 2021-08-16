Advertisement

JUST IN: President Buhari Signs Petroleum Industry Bill Into Law

Updated August 16, 2021
A photo released by the State House on August 16, 2021 showing President Muhammadu Buhari signing the Petroleum Industry Bill into law. Bayo Omoboriowo/State House
President Muhammadu Buhari has signed the Petroleum Industry Bill 2021 into law.

This is according to a statement signed by presidential spokesperson Femi Adesina.

According to the statement, President Buhari signed the bill into law while in quarantine, after his arrival from the United Kingdom.

“The ceremonial part of the new legislation will be done on Wednesday, after the days of mandatory isolation would have been fulfilled,” the statement said.

The Petroleum Industry Act provides legal, governance, regulatory and fiscal framework for the Nigerian petroleum industry, the development of host communities, and related matters.

The Senate had passed the bill on July 15 and the House of Representatives followed suit on July 16, thus ending a long wait since the early 2000s.



