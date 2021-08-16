Nigeria Kicks Off Phase Two Of Covid Vaccination

The Federal Government on Monday commenced the administration of new vaccines marking the start of the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination programme.

The second phase of the vaccination programme was breathed into life after the US donated over four million doses of the Moderna vaccine.

Only about one percent of the population has been fully vaccinated, so far.

The flag off ceremony, held at the Federal Medical Centre in Abuja, was attended by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman of the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha

Also Present were the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, the Minister of State for Health, Senator Olorunnimbe Mamora, the Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu and the Medical Director of the FMC, Professor Aliyu Ahmed.

The exercise had earlier been scheduled for August 10 but was postponed.

Minister of Information, Lai Mohammed, said the postponement was due to “purely administrative” reasons.

Apart from the over four million Moderna doses, the government has also taken delivery of 177,600 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

The single-shot J&J vaccine was acquired through the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT), with support from Afrexim bank.

The J&J vaccines are expected to be deployed in hard-to-reach areas, to eliminate the need for travel for a second dose.

More of the J&J vaccines are expected in the country soon.

According to Health Minister, Osagie Ehanire, Nigeria has procured nearly 40 million doses of the J&J vaccines through AVAT.