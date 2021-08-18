APC Will Win Anambra Governorship Election – Uzodinma

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Governor Hope Uzodinman of Imo State is optimistic that the All Progressives Congress (APC) will win the 2021 governorship election in Anambra State.

Mr Uzodinma, who chairs the APC Anambra Governorship Campaign Council, said the bond within the APC and the milestones achieved by the party makes it a marketable brand – one whose manifesto the Anambra people will buy, thereby leading to a win at the polls.

“We are going there with a brand, an enviable brand that will be easy to sell, and by the grace of God, I think APC will win Anambra gubernatorial election come November 2021,” Uzodinma boasted on Tuesday while appearing as a guest on Channels Television’s Politics Today.

Speaking about the mandate given him by his party, Governor Uzodinma explained that his business was to do his best to see that the Anambra people can agree with the vision of the APC.

He noted that though the south-eastern state is currently being ruled by the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), the APC has a better name and is more functional and mobile than any other party in the country.

According to Mr Uzodinma, the APC message will make the Anambra people swoon towards the party and the people will be convinced to go “into a new contract” which will lift them and bring development to their doorsteps.

In his opinion, a vote for the APC will “give the Anambra people the opportunity to once more belong to a national ruling political party in Nigeria”.

Petroleum Act Will Help Regulate Environmental Hazards

Governor Uzodinma also reacted to the signing of the Petroleum Industry Act 2021 by President Muhammadu Buhari, saying it would help to regulate environmental hazards such as oil spillage.

“All the hazards that follow the production of oil, mostly environmental hazards, are as a result of the absence of regulatory environments,” he stated.

“These laws when put in place, will not only regulate the environment but will also create room for value addition both in the oil-bearing communities, the oil-producing companies, and government royalties. So, it is going to be a value chain. The benefits are going to be so enormous.”

The Governor commended President Buhari for assenting to the act, noting that it had been a struggle over the years.