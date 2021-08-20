Buhari Arrives In Kano For Son, Yusuf’s Wedding

President Muhammadu Buhari has arrived in Kano for the wedding ceremony of his son, Yusuf Buhari.

This is according to a brief statement by his media aide, Bashir Ahmad.

Yusuf is getting married to Zahra Bayero, the daughter of Nasiru Ado Bayero, the Emir of Bichi in Kano State and the wedding will take place in the Emirate on Friday.

While he was away in the UK, President Buhari’s representatives had sought the consent of the Emir’s family for their daughter’s hand in marriage.

Having obtained consent on behalf of the First Family, the date was picked for the wedding.

Prior to his arrival, the president had visited Yola in Adamawa State to condole with the government and people of the state over the death of former permanent secretary and an elder statesman, Ahmed Joda.