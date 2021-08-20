COVID-19: Nigeria Records 674 New Cases, Eight More Deaths

Nigeria on Thursday recorded 674 new cases of COVID-19 with eight more deaths, according to the latest figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The data for the day showed that Lagos recorded the highest number of infections (355), followed by Rivers with 87 cases and the Federal Capital Territory with 38 infections.

Other states with new cases are Ogun (33) Akwa Ibom (32), Oyo (32), Edo (22), Ekiti (20), Kwara (17), Delta (12), Bayelsa (8), Gombe (5) Kaduna (4), Osun (4), Enugu (2) Nasarawa (2), and Plateau (1).

As of Friday morning, Nigeria has recorded 185,267 COVID-19 cases, and 167,923 recoveries, while 2,244 persons have died from the disease.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government on Monday commenced the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination as part of the drive to tackle the pandemic.

This followed the United States’ donation of over four million doses of the Moderna vaccine to the country.

So far, about one per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated.

See the breakdown of Nigeria’s cases below: