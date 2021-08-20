Advertisement

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 674 New Cases, Eight More Deaths

Channels Television  
Updated August 20, 2021
A file photo of a healthcare worker holding a COVID-19 test kit. TARSO SARRAF / AFP

 

 Nigeria on Thursday recorded 674 new cases of COVID-19 with eight more deaths, according to the latest figures released by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The data for the day showed that Lagos recorded the highest number of infections (355), followed by Rivers with 87 cases and the Federal Capital Territory with 38 infections.

Other states with new cases are Ogun (33) Akwa Ibom (32), Oyo (32), Edo (22), Ekiti (20), Kwara (17), Delta (12), Bayelsa (8), Gombe (5) Kaduna (4), Osun (4), Enugu (2) Nasarawa (2), and Plateau (1).

As of Friday morning, Nigeria has recorded 185,267 COVID-19 cases, and 167,923 recoveries, while 2,244 persons have died from the disease.

Meanwhile, the Federal Government on Monday commenced the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination as part of the drive to tackle the pandemic.

This followed the United States’ donation of over four million doses of the Moderna vaccine to the country.

So far, about one per cent of the population has been fully vaccinated.

See the breakdown of Nigeria’s cases below:

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos69,69810,70458,529465
FCT20,33936719,799173
Kaduna9,203129,12566
Plateau9,135239,05557
Rivers9,0681,0467,913109
Oyo7,7315097,070152
Ogun5,1452794,79670
Edo5,0811174,777187
Kano4,03683,918110
Ondo3,8102173,52370
Akwa Ibom3,6377762,82932
Kwara3,4022773,06857
Delta2,7801492,55675
Osun2,663232,57367
Enugu2,540102,50129
Nasarawa2,411272,34539
Gombe2,233352,15444
Katsina2,164292,10035
Ebonyi2,047122,00332
Anambra2,043561,96819
Abia1,79181,76023
Imo1,697141,64538
Bauchi1,55321,53417
Benue1,366151,32724
Borno1,34411,30538
Ekiti1,19819499014
Adamawa1,13441,09832
Taraba1,059301,00524
Bayelsa9813891726
Niger9643091420
Sokoto792276228
Jigawa5622552116
Yobe49904909
Cross River4551242221
Kebbi4504239216
Zamfara25172368
Kogi5032

 



