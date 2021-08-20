Flooding: Bodies Of Two Missing Victims Recovered In Yobe

The bodies of two missing persons who drowned in a flood in the Potiskum community of Yobe State have been recovered on Friday.

This is according to the Executive Secretary, Yobe State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Mohammed Goje.

The corpses were retrieved in Dawasa Community, 40 kilometers away from the flood scene which took place on Sunday.

He said the development followed search and rescue efforts by the agency.

READ ALSO: Five Killed, Two Missing In Yobe Flood

According to him, the flood affected about 250 households in Potiskum and 249 in Nguru local government councils of the state.

Dr Goje said the affected households have been given temporary shelter and food.

Channels Television had earlier reported that five persons were killed in the flood incident.