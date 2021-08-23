 IGP Visits Delta, Pledges To Tackle Crimes Squarely

The Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Usman Baba has restated the agency’s resolve to tackle crimes across the country.

He made the remark when he visited Delta State on Monday, saying that the police will partner with other security agencies in restoring normalcy to every troubled part of Nigeria.

“In a situation where people cannot go to their farms, people cannot travel freely, people being kidnapped even in their houses, we cannot say it is uhuru, but we are making efforts to see that these things are brought to the barest minimum if we are not able to eradicate it completely,” the IGP added.

His comment is the latest by a leader of one of the country’s security agencies and comes on the back of the increasing rate of criminality across the nation.

Many Nigerians have voiced concerns over the alarming spate of crime with critics accusing the government of doing little to tackle the menace.

While the police chief admits that security issues persist in some parts of the nation, he said the situation has improved.

“In terms of statistics, we have the level of crime dwindling to some extent. We have some respite in the South-East, [and] South-South and generally; there is a small improvement,” he noted.

“However, if you go to the North-Central, we have challenges that we are trying to surmount anyway by re-strategizing in terms of operations and collaborations and synergy between the police, military, and sister agencies.”

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police in Delta State, Muhammed Ali and Governor Ifeanyi Okowa have called for adequate funding and manpower to efficiently fight crime and other social vices.