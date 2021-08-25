Advertisement

Serena Williams Pulls Out Of US Open

Channels Television  
Updated August 25, 2021
US player Serena Williams reacts as she withdraws from her women’s singles first round match against Belarus’s Aliaksandra Sasnovich on the second day of the 2021 Wimbledon Championships at The All England Tennis Club in Wimbledon, southwest London, on June 29, 2021. Adrian DENNIS / AFP

 

Serena Williams has pulled out of the US Open, after failing to recover from a hamstring injury sustained during the Wimbledon tournament.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles winner disclosed via a post on Instagram that her body needed time to “heal completely” from a torn hamstring.

 

“After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring,” the post read. “Thank you for your continued love and support. I’ll see you soon.”

The four-time Olympic gold medalist had suffered a hamstring injury during Wimbledon earlier in the year that forced her to pull out of the tournament.

Her exit from the competition is the second time she is retiring from a major tournament.

Williams joins defending men’s champion Dominic Thiem, Roger Federer and world number five Rafael Nadal in withdrawing from this year’s Grand Slam



