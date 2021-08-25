Serena Williams Pulls Out Of US Open

Serena Williams has pulled out of the US Open, after failing to recover from a hamstring injury sustained during the Wimbledon tournament.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles winner disclosed via a post on Instagram that her body needed time to “heal completely” from a torn hamstring.

“After careful consideration and following the advice of my doctors and medical team, I have decided to withdraw from the US Open to allow my body to heal completely from a torn hamstring,” the post read. “Thank you for your continued love and support. I’ll see you soon.”

The four-time Olympic gold medalist had suffered a hamstring injury during Wimbledon earlier in the year that forced her to pull out of the tournament.

Her exit from the competition is the second time she is retiring from a major tournament.

Williams joins defending men’s champion Dominic Thiem, Roger Federer and world number five Rafael Nadal in withdrawing from this year’s Grand Slam