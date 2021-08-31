Over 5,000 Abandoned Containers Responsible For Port Congestion – NPA

The Nigerian Ports Authority says there are at least 5,000 abandoned containers at the nation’s ports, resulting in congestion of the ports.

Managing Director of the NPA, Mohammed Bello, stated this during an interactive session with the House of Representatives Committee on Customs on Tuesday.

Speaking further, Bello said other challenges experienced at the ports to include extortion at illegal checkpoints around the ports.

According to him, there are over 20 checkpoints mounted by the police, and in some cases, area boys collect these monies on behalf of security agencies.