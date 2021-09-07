Find Tactics To Solve Security Challenge, Buhari Tells Service Chiefs

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

President Muhammadu Buhari has directed security chiefs to find tactics to solve the security challenges in the country, particularly in the North-West and North Central.

The President issued the directive on Tuesday, during a three-hour security meeting with Service Chiefs at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

He reiterated the urgent need to deal with the bandits, who according to the security chiefs, are becoming a nuisance, killing and making reckless pronouncements to solicit attention.

The Minister of Defense, General Bashir Magashi, told State House correspondents after the meeting that the government reviewed the situation in the country and concluded that it can resolve the security challenges, especially in Zamfara State and the North Central, which was of huge concern at the meeting, but with the cooperation of Nigerians.

According to Magashi, a batch of six A-29 Super Tucano Jets will arrive in the country next week while the jets in the first batch already delivered are being test run.

The security meeting was chaired by the President with the service chiefs physically in attendance.

The Service Chiefs were led by the Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor; Minister of Defence, General Bashir Magashi (rtd).

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba; Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola; Minister of Justice and Attorney General, Abubakar Malami; and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, were all in attendance.

Today’s meeting with the Service Chiefs is holding weeks after the previous one held on August 19 shortly after President Buhari’s medical trip to London.

At the security meeting, the Chief of Defence Staff, CDS, General Lucky Irabor, and other security chiefs briefed the President on recent developments associated with the security challenges facing the nation.

See more photos from the meeting below…