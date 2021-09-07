Navy Receives Operation Safe Haven Personnel From Jos

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A batch of naval personnel attached to the Operation Safe Haven of the Nigerian Army has returned to base from the theatre of conflict.

While receiving them in Lagos on Tuesday, the flag officer commanding, Western Naval Command, Rear Admiral Jason Gbassa, said the personnel will undergo a trauma therapy session before reuniting with their family.

“Today as we are receiving this set another set took off to go to the frontline”, Gbassa told journalists while receiving the personnel.

“After receiving these personnel, we are going to keep them to undergo post-conflict stress management for a week, and then they will be released to reunite with their families for two weeks”.

He added that the personnel will resume work after reuniting with their families to face their national assignment.

Operation Safe Haven is a special military task force set up to maintain peace in Plateau State.