Several Suspects Arrested In Katsina Over Banditry, Cattle Rustling

The Police in Katsina State have arrested several suspects in connection with banditry, cattle rustling and kidnapping.

They were arrested by officers on patrol while plying the Kankara-Sheme road in Dutsinma Local Government Area of the State.

While parading the suspects before the command headquarters on Wednesday in the state capital, the spokesman of the Command, SP Gambo Isah, said three suspected bandit informants were equally arrested between the Katsina and Zamfara border while conveying 80 assorted domestic animals on a canter vehicle to Abuja.

He explained that the three suspected informants are residents of Wanzamai village located at Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State.

SP Isah further stated that four suspected thieves were arrested for vandalising transformers in Kaita Local Government Area and in Mahuta village of Dandume Local Government Area of the state.

In the meantime, an additional two suspected bandit informants and suppliers of fuel to bandits were arrested by the police while on patrol.

The suspects simply identified as Isiya Abdullahi and Usman Mamman – all from Danmusa Local Government Council of Katsina State – were intercepted while conveying two drums fully loaded with fuel on a Golf (III) vehicle.

Another suspected notorious bandit identified as Auwal Aliyu was also arrested for impersonating vigilante group members of Batsari Local Government Area of the state.

According to the police spokesman, the 32-year-old suspect and fugitive of Niger State has been on the wanted list of the State Police Command for his engagement in banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling as well as feeding the bandits with information.

The arrests are part of the recent achievements recorded by the command in the fight against banditry, cattle rustling, kidnapping and other associated crimes in the state.