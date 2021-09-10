Advertisement

BREAKING! #EndSARS Panel: Bullets Fired At Lekki Toll Gate Were From Nigerian Army – Forensic Expert

Channels Television  
Updated September 10, 2021
Members of the Lagos State Judicial Panel of Inquiry and Restitution. (File Photo)

 

A forensics company, Sentinel Forensic Limited, has confirmed that bullets expelled from firearms during the #EndSARS protest in Lagos on October 20, 2020, were from the Nigerian Army.

The company’s representative, Joseph Kayode Funsho, disclosed at the panel which sat on Friday.

According to Funsho, the live ammunition (bullets) were discovered to have been registered to the Nigerian Army.

He, however, said the blanks didn’t match the records from the Nigerian Army’s inventory.

The case was, thereafter, adjourned to Saturday September 11, for further hearing.

More to follow.



More on Headlines

VAT Dispute: Lagos Applies To Join Appeal Filed By FIRS

36 States Sue FG Over Stamp Duty

I Will Do My Best To Ensure That Hardworking Nigerians Succeed – Buhari

COVID-19: Nigeria Records 727 New Cases, Seven More Deaths

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV