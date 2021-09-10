BREAKING! #EndSARS Panel: Bullets Fired At Lekki Toll Gate Were From Nigerian Army – Forensic Expert

A forensics company, Sentinel Forensic Limited, has confirmed that bullets expelled from firearms during the #EndSARS protest in Lagos on October 20, 2020, were from the Nigerian Army.

The company’s representative, Joseph Kayode Funsho, disclosed at the panel which sat on Friday.

According to Funsho, the live ammunition (bullets) were discovered to have been registered to the Nigerian Army.

He, however, said the blanks didn’t match the records from the Nigerian Army’s inventory.

The case was, thereafter, adjourned to Saturday September 11, for further hearing.

More to follow.