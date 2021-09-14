Advertisement

Edo Govt To Bar Unvaccinated Civil Servants From Work

Rejoice Ewodage  
Updated September 14, 2021

 

The Edo State Government has announced that from Wednesday, September 15, all civil servants who are yet to receive the COVID-19 vaccine will be barred from entering their offices.

The Head of the COVID-19 Enforcement Team in the state, Haruna Yusuf, disclosed this at a press briefing on Tuesday.

“We have trained special teams and these special teams will be spread across the 18 local governments of Edo State.

“What we are going to do tomorrow is to allow those who have the authentic vaccination card, access to their government working places and those without, can go back and work from home and government will know how to deal with that,” Yusuf said.

This comes amid speculations that the state government is working towards making vaccination compulsory for all residents.

However, Governor Godwin Obaseki in a statement last week described the reports as an “obvious misconception”.

He had given residents up to the second week of September to get a vaccine or risk being barred from public places such as banks, receptions, churches and mosques.

So far, Edo State has recorded 5,945 COVID-19 cases.

It has also recorded the second-highest death toll in the country (214) – justifying talks about the ‘compulsory vaccination’, as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus.

 

Below is a breakdown of the COVID-19 cases across Nigeria.

 

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos75,2042,19072,350664
FCT20,95468120,094179
Rivers11,48383610,509138
Kaduna9,366819,21966
Plateau9,252989,09361
Oyo8,5407047,649187
Edo5,9455635,168214
Ogun5,332685,18579
Ondo4,2363013,85778
Akwa Ibom4,2366403,55442
Kano4,131673,952112
Kwara3,7084423,20759
Delta3,2015602,55685
Osun2,818342,69985
Enugu2,6751122,53429
Nasarawa2,426422,34539
Gombe2,333522,23645
Katsina2,214502,12935
Anambra2,173972,05719
Ebonyi2,059242,00332
Abia1,880501,80525
Imo1,784951,65039
Ekiti1,6583011,33225
Bauchi1,568131,53817
Benue1,512701,41824
Borno1,34401,30638
Adamawa1,153231,09832
Bayelsa1,1501161,00727
Taraba1,074361,01424
Niger1,0016791420
Sokoto796276628
Jigawa5731254516
Cross River5425246921
Yobe50124909
Kebbi458943316
Zamfara25322438
Kogi5032


