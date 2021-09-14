Lagos CP Pays Condolence Visit To Family Of Lady Killed By ‘Stray Bullet’

The Lagos State Police on Monday paid a condolence visit to the family of an 18-year-old female who was killed by a ‘stray bullet’ during a raid in the Ijeshatedo area of the state.

Accompanied by top members of the Lagos State Police Command’s Management Team and other senior police officers, the Commissioner of Police, CP Hakeem Odumosu, on behalf of the Inspector-General of Police, officers and men of the Command, expressed his heartfelt condolence to the bereaved family.

The stray bullet had hit the victim, Monsurat Ojuade when a team of detectives went to the area on Saturday to arrest a robbery suspect.

CP Odumosu prayed for the repose of her soul, and also prayed that God grants the bereaved the fortitude to bear the great loss.

Presenting a letter of condolence to the family, the Commissioner of Police also reassured them that justice would be served.

He added that that the culprit, Sgt. Samuel Phillips has been arrested and is currently undergoing an orderly room trial.