COVID-19: Edo Govt Workers Without Vaccination Cards Barred From Offices

Channels Television  
Updated September 15, 2021

 

It was not business as usual on Wednesday in Edo State as civil servants who failed to show a COVID-19 Vaccination card were barred from entering their offices.

This followed the announcement by the State Government on Tuesday that it will begin enforcing the ‘no-vaccination-no-work’ policy.

“We have trained special teams and these special teams will be spread across the 18 local governments of Edo State.

“What we are going to do tomorrow is to allow those who have the authentic vaccination card, access to their government working places and those without, can go back and work from home and government will know how to deal with that,” the Head of the COVID-19 Enforcement Team in the state, Haruna Yusuf, said at a briefing on Tuesday.

 

Government workers in Edo State were greeted with the ‘no-card-no-entry’ banner on Wednesday, September 15, 2021, as the state government begins taking stringent measures to curb the spread of COVID-19.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

This comes amid speculations that the state government is working towards making vaccination compulsory for all residents.

However, Governor Godwin Obaseki in a statement last week described the reports as an “obvious misconception”.

He had given residents up to the second week of September to get a vaccine or risk being barred from public places such as banks, receptions, churches and mosques.

 

A security man checks in a worker at the entrance on September 15, 2021.

 

So far, Edo State has recorded 6,008 COVID-19 cases.

It has also recorded the second-highest death toll in the country (215) – justifying talks about the ‘compulsory vaccination’, as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Below is a breakdown of the COVID-19 cases across Nigeria.

States AffectedNo. of Cases (Lab Confirmed)No. of Cases (on admission)No. DischargedNo. of Deaths
Lagos75,3242,31072,350664
FCT21,01269920,134179
Rivers11,55782610,583148
Kaduna9,381919,22268
Plateau9,255649,13061
Oyo8,5717347,650187
Edo6,0085715,222215
Ogun5,336645,19379
Ondo4,3464063,85783
Akwa Ibom4,2366403,55442
Kano4,136533,971112
Kwara3,7084423,20759
Delta3,2125712,55685
Osun2,818342,69985
Enugu2,6751122,53429
Nasarawa2,426422,34539
Gombe2,334462,24345
Katsina2,214502,12935
Anambra2,173972,05719
Ebonyi2,059242,00332
Abia1,880501,80525
Imo1,784951,65039
Ekiti1,6583011,33225
Bauchi1,568131,53817
Benue1,512701,41824
Borno1,34401,30638
Bayelsa1,1611271,00727
Adamawa1,155251,09832
Taraba1,074361,01424
Niger1,0016791420
Sokoto796276628
Jigawa5731254516
Cross River5531451821
Yobe50124909
Kebbi458943316
Zamfara25322438
Kogi5032

 



