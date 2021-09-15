Gunmen Kidnap Emir Of Bungudu

Gunmen have abducted the paramount ruler of Bungudu Emirate in Zamfara State, Alhaji Hassan Attahiru.

The first class emir was kidnapped on Tuesday along the Kaduna-Abuja highway, near Olam Farms in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

A security source told Channels Television that the bandits opened fire on the Emir’s convoy and successfully demobilised some of the vehicles in the convoy.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Zamfara State Governor, Jamilu Ilyasu, confirmed the incident to Channels Television via a telephone conversation.

He said that a police officer was killed during an exchange of fire with the bandits.

It was gathered that only the emir was abducted in the convoy while some of his guards sustained injuries during the attack.

The kidnapped emir served as the Secretary to the Zamfara State Government under the administration of Governor Abdulaziz Yari.

Zamfara, Kaduna and other north-western states have been ravaged by the activities of bandits who kidnap for ransom, steal, and kill innocent people.

Despite the assurances by the Federal Government and security agencies to nip banditry in the bud, bandits have continued to unleash terror in the northwest and north-central states.

The Zamfara attack comes 24 hours after a soldier was killed and four persons abducted by bandits who attacked Milgoma, a community near the Ahmadu Bello University Teaching Hospital in Zaria, Kaduna State.

Those kidnapped by the gunmen included a woman, her daughter, and two sons.

Also on Monday, no fewer than 12 people were killed following an attack by gunmen on Peigyim village, near Kibori at Atyap Chiefdom in Zangon Kataf Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs in Kaduna, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the attack in a statement.

He explained that the gunmen invaded the community on Sunday night and opened fire on the residents, leading to the death of 12 locals.