Security Agencies Winning The War Against Banditry – IGP

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Usman Alkali Baba, says Nigeria’s security agencies are making headway in the fight against banditry.

He made the comment on Wednesday when he visited the Kwara Police Command in Ilorin.

“The police is not fighting alone,” the police chief explained. “All other security agencies, in synergy, are fighting the bandits, including the military, which is leading the war and we’re winning.”

According to the IGP, President Muhammadu Buhari has given approval for the recruitment of more police officers to boost the fight against crime in the country.

‘Hope At End Of Tunnel’

“The president has given approval for us to employ 10,000 [police personnel] every year for six years. We have started but we have not done so for 2020. So, we are doing [recruiting] for 2020 and 2021 between now and 2021 [year end]. Their training is for six months.

“So, we are expecting to increase our strength by 20,000, latest by the end of 2022,” he added.

While assuring the police operatives that their welfare will be taken care of, the IGP called on them to be dedicated to duty and show professionalism.

“I am here to tell you that there is no problem about the Nigerian police that I don’t know about. But there is hope at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

“Is it our welfare that we are not working on? We are working on our welfare. Is it the logistics to do the work? We are working on it. Is it our place of abode, accommodation? We are working on it!”