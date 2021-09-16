VIDEO: I Am Very Much Ok, EFCC Boss Bawa Speaks From Home

Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Abdulrasheed Bawa, says he is well and in good shape following the incident at an event on Thursday in Abuja.

Bawa, who spoke from his residence in the nation’s capital, featured as a guest on Politics Today hours after he was reported to have slumped at the event organised by the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

“I am ok, you can see that I am very much ok,” he said on the Channels Television’s political programme. “Being the 16th of September, today is the National Identity Day and I was invited for a programme by NIMC, or specifically by the Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, and while giving my goodwill message during the progamme, there was a bit of dizziness on me, and I had to excuse myself from the stage.

“Of course, I went straight to the hospital where the doctors confirmed to me that everything about me is ok, except for the fact that I am a bit dehydrated, and I need to take a lot of water.”

The EFCC chief revealed that he went straightaway from the hospital to his office to tidy up some things after which he headed home.

He thanks Nigerians for their prayers and good wishes, saying their actions meant a lot and have become a source of inspiration for him to forge ahead.

Bawa Is Hale And Hearty

Earlier, Bawa was delivering a speech titled ‘Importance of Digital Identification’ in commemoration of the National Identity Day when he was said to have become emotional suddenly.

Attributing his demeanour to the death of a member of staff of the commission, the anti-graft agency’s boss stopped the speech abruptly and walked off the stage, sat in his chair and slumped.

He was immediately rushed out of the hall, accompanied by the Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, he later said Bawa was already in a stable condition.

The event continued thereafter.

Following the incident, EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, corroborated the position of the minister in a statement, saying Bawa was in a good shape.

“The Chairman of the Economic and Financial Commission, EFCC, Abdulrasheed Bawa is hale and hearty,” the statement read.

“This clarification became necessary following an incident today September 16, 2021, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja where he was giving a goodwill message to the National Identity Day celebration, felt unwell and had to return to his seat.

“He has since received medical attention and is due back at his desk.”