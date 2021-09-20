Nigeria’s Resolve To Remain One Is Unshakable – FG

The Federal Government says Nigeria’s resolve to remain as one indivisible entity is unshakable, in spite of the various challenges facing the nation.

Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, stated this on Monday in Abuja at the opening of the ‘Nigeria at 60 Photo Exhibition’ with the theme “60 Years of Our Togetherness.”

“Like other countries in the world, it is an incontrovertible fact that Nigeria, over the years, has gone through challenging times, but we must not miss the fact that its resolve to remain as one indivisible entity has remained unshaken,” he said.

“The theme of the photo exhibition has been carefully couched to reflect on the unity of this great country in the past 60 years, despite its diverse cultures, traditions, practices, languages, and challenges.”

Mohammed disclosed that the ministry was using the opportunity provided by the Independence Anniversary celebration to organise a photo exhibition that would deliver information and educate Nigerians, especially the youth who needed a re-awakening voyage into the historical and unique heritage of the country and the secrets behind its unity in diversity.

“For those who did not witness Nigeria’s Independence in 1960, particularly the students, they can at least look at the photos of pre-independent Nigeria, the independence proper, post-independence era, leaders who fought for our independence; and have an idea of the struggle for freedom from colonialism and a mental picture of how the situation was then, which gives hope that whatever challenges we may be facing even at this time, we will surmount them and have a strong, united, peaceful and prosperous country,” he said.

According to the minister, the exhibition captures six decades of Nigeria’s independence, footprints of Nigeria’s political leaders, and 60 years of the labour of the heroes past in ensuring the country’s unity and peace.

He explained that the exhibition was to tell Nigeria’s 60-year story in pictorial form, delivering a photographic presentation of the nation’s icons, programmes for national integration such as the National Youth Service Corps programme, photos of inter-tribal marriages, creation of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja; popular artists – both old and new, as well as the collective achievements in the area of sports which he said has been a strong and unifying force for the country.

Mohammed said the exhibition also captured ancient and modern fashion/attires/hairstyles, Nigerian cuisine, tourist attractions, festivals, as well as Nigerians in Diaspora and their achievements.

The exhibition, which is expected to run for three days at the National Press Centre in Abuja, was declared open by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha.