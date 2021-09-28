Ohakim Vows To Appeal Order Directing AGF To Prosecute Him

Former Governor of Imo State, Ikedi Ohakim has vowed to appeal the decision of the Federal High Court delivered on Monday which directed the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami to take over his prosecution over a matter relating to one Chinyere Amuchinwa Igwebe.

In a statement by Ohakim’s counsel Aloy Ejimakor on Tuesday, the former governor said the decision by Justice Taiwo Taiwo allowing the AGF to prosecute him after been exonerated by the police amounts to double jeopardy.

He explained that the charges were already discontinued by the Nigerian Police after they became aware that the charges were brought in flagrant disobedience of an extant order of a competent court.

The ex-governor, however, drew the attention of the public to the fact that the said Chinyere Amuchinwa is already standing trial before an FCT High Court after the police forensic evidence revealed that she was the one that allegedly produced the said video she had accused him of, the same set of facts that the Federal High Court made the instant ruling against.