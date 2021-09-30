<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

As Nigeria marks its 61st Independence Day anniversary, former Military Head of State, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has said the country has attained a milestone that deserves to be celebrated.

General Abubakar asked Nigerians to remain hopeful and firm, noting that the country must remain united despite its numerous challenges.

He gave the charge while addressing journalists at his uphill top residence in Minna, Niger State.

The former Head of State also commended the security forces for the sacrifices he says they have made in the fight against insurgency, banditry and other forms of crime.