Police Rescue 10 Kidnap Victims In Edo

Police have rescued 10 kidnap victims who were intercepted by hoodlums in Edo State.

The victims were said to have been travelling from one of the eastern states to Abuja when a group of hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers stopped them and took them to a bush in the Okpella area of Edo State.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Police Public Relations Officer, SP Kontongs Bello, said operatives of the command with the help of local vigilantes swung into action to rescue the victims in the bush.

He noted that the kidnappers noticing the team of operatives in their den hurriedly abandoned the victims and escaped into the thick forest.

“Nine (9) of the kidnapped victims were all rescued unhurt. They were advised to continue their journey after profiling them”.

SP Bello added that the Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Philip Aliyu Ogbadu, has enjoined the general public to continue to support the police by providing credible information that will help in the fight against crime and criminal elements in the state.