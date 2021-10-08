Abandoned Train Set On Fire In Kwara

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A train has been set on fire by yet to be identified persons in Offa, Kwara State.

It took the combined efforts of men of the Kwara State Fire Service, Offa, and officials of the Railway Corporation to put out the fire.

“On the 5th of October, 2021, my men were summoned to a fire incident and immediately we were being summoned to that incident, we swung into action,” the Director, Kwara State Fire Services, Olumuyiwa Falade, said.

“On getting to that place, it was observed that a train that has about 17 coaches was on fire and they were able to curtail the spread of the fire immediately. It was only two coaches that were affected.

“In the course of our investigation, I was told that the train happens to be the one that carries goods,” he said.

On arriving at the Offa Railway station on Thursday, the Channels Television crew was prevented from filming the area.

It was, however, observed that the coaches had been abandoned for a long time and as a result, became a hideout for hoodlums.

While it is unclear how the inferno started, a source claimed that the incident may have been caused by the hoodlums who smoke Indian Hemp around the area.