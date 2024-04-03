Four Die In Kwara Multiple Auto Crash

Four persons have reportedly lost their lives in a multiple fatal auto crash involving two DAF trucks around Ayere village along Ilorin-Bode Saadu highway in the Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State on Wednesday afternoon.

It was gathered that the crash was caused by wrongful overtaking and resulted in inferno that got both trucks burnt.

The incident was confirmed by the state command of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), which said that a total of 10 persons were involved in the crash, with five persons sustaining varying degrees of injury while four others lost their lives.

According to the FRSC Sector Commander, Stephen Dawulung, “preliminary investigations revealed that one of the trucks carrying fertilizer and eight passengers, wrongfully overtook another vehicle without adequate view of the road ahead and in a bid to avoid colliding with an oncoming truck, lost control and swerved to the side, thereby colliding with another truck carrying tomatoes”.

Also, the Sector Public Education Officer, Olayinka Basambo, said in a statement that the fire had been put out and the obstructions cleared to allow free flow of traffic.

“On receipt of the report of the crash around 1:09pm, FRSC Rescue operatives were immediately mobilized to the crash scene where they rescued five injured male adults to University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital for Medical treatment.

The Sector Commander has since directed for a full investigations to harvest information that will guard against reoccurrence.

“The Sector Commander commiserates with the families of the departed and wishes the injured quick recovery.

“According to Basambo, the Sector Commander has appealed to Drivers to avoid speed, overloading and wrongful overtaking and other acts that may be inimical to their safety.

“He further reiterated the command’s commitment towards ensuring the safety of all road users in Kwara state within this holy month of Ramadan and beyond”.