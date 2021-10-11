Buhari’s Govt Most Productive In The Last Two Years – Boss Mustapha

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr Boss Mustapha, says the last two years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has been the most productive.

Mr Mustapha disclosed this on Monday during the opening ceremony of the Mid-Term Ministerial Performance Review Retreat in Abuja.

“In terms of the performance of the Federal Executive Council, let me acknowledge that the last two years have been most productive,” the SGF stated.

He further noted that over the past twenty-five months, ministers have continued to implement the deliverables assigned to them in line with their mandates jointly signed with the permanent secretaries which serve as a performance bond with President Buhari.

Speaking further about the milestones achieved, the Secretary General explained that “during this 2nd Term of Mr. President from May 29, 2019 to August 31, 2021, the Federal Executive Council held 52 meetings and granted 579 approvals comprising of 381 contracts, 110 policies and 88 briefs/notes.”

He added that “overall, the total number of Contracts, Policies and Briefs/Notes approved by the Federal Executive Council between November 2015 and August 2021 stand at 1,403 comprising 878 contracts, 319 policies and 206 briefs/notes.”

From the above, Mr Mustapha said the 878 contracts approved by FEC have mostly targeted the provision of infrastructure, geared towards enabling faster economic growth and development.

The SGF maintained that the analysis also shows that the government remained focused on its cardinal responsibility of responsively addressing the myriads of needs and challenges of its citizens through the 319 approved policies initiated during the period.

The details of this data, he said, are contained in the newly developed Compendium of FEC Approvals from November 2015 – August 2021, which is part of the retreat documents circulated to participants.

Mustapha’s comments are in tandem with those of President Buhari who at the Midterm Ministerial Retreat unveiled a digital Performance Management System (PMS) that would help track government projects across the country in real-time

The president revealed that the dashboard will keep an eye on projects using live data, adding that the PMS has been in effect since January 2021 and has helped him to monitor the performance of ministries and by extension, monitor the progress of his administration.

According to President Buhari, it was in the continued drive to ensure accountability that his government “incorporated performance management framework into the functions of the Central Delivery Coordination Unit”.

He explained that the Midterm Ministerial review is aimed at reviewing each minister’s program, identifying key impediments to implementation and re-strategizing on how to accelerate delivery of results given the country’s economic situation.

Furthermore, President Buhari said that the retreat will effectively evaluate the activities of the ministries over the last two years to ascertain how well they have helped deliver on the promise made to Nigerians.

The president urged ministers to work closely with permanent secretaries to ensure accelerated and effective delivery of the programs and projects in their respective primary areas of focus.