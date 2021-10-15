Gunmen Abduct Monarch’s Twin Daughters, Aides In Kwara

Gunmen have abducted the twin daughters of a traditional ruler in Kwara State, Oba Samuel Adelodun, and three of his aides.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Okasanmi Ajayi, confirmed the abduction in a statement on Friday.

He identified others kidnapped as the monarch’s driver Kunle, his security aide Lawrence Abiodun, and his maid, Bukunmi Akanbi.

Oba Adelodun, the Owalobo of Obbo Ayegunle in Ekiti Local Government Area of the state, said his daughters and aides were kidnapped on Thursday.

According to Ajayi, the victims were travelling from Osi to Obbo Ayegunle before they were abducted by the assailants along the road connecting the two towns.

The Toyota Sienna vehicle with a registration plate number bearing Owalobo of Obbo Ayegunle, conveying the victims, was abandoned on the road.

“On receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police Kwara State, CP Tuesday Assayomo, dispatched the anti-kidnapping and other tactical units of the command, alongside local hunters and vigilantes to immediately commence a search and rescue operation in the area for possible arrest of the abductors and safe rescue of the victims,” said Ajayi.

“The commissioner of police wishes to advise members of the public with useful information that can aid the quick rescue of the victims to make such information available to the command.”

He assured the people of the state of their safety and security at all times and asked them to be conscious of happenings around them.

The command’s spokesman also urged them to avoid movements in isolated and lonely routes at odd hours of the day.