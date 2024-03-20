Gunmen Invade Ogun Community, Abduct Poultry Manager

Gunmen believed to be kidnappers stormed the Idowa community in the Odogbolu Local Government area of Ogun State on Monday afternoon and abducted a manager from the Flourishing Poultry Farm.

The victim, identified as Tunde Osifowokan, is said to be the younger brother of the poultry farm owner.

This is just as the Hausa community in the town was also said to have reported on Tuesday that one Mallam Isiaka Aileru who went to his farm on Monday has not been seen and that he might have been abducted on his farm by gunmen.

It was gathered that the gunmen arrived at the farm shooting sporadically and sending everybody scampering for safety.

They were said to have demanded for the business owner who had travelled but was expected to return that same day.

But when none of the workers refused to speak up out of fear, Osifowokan was said to have stood up to say the farm owner was not around.

The hoodlums had reportedly told him to identify himself and he said that he was the younger brother of the owner of the farm prompting the assailants to seize him.

Speaking with Channels Television on Wednesday, the Sobaloju of Idowa, Chief Yusuf Olusanya confirmed the incident.

Chief Olusanya said, “Yes, the incident is true. The hoodlums, according to what I heard came wearing masks and shooting sporadically..they demanded for the owner of the poultry farm but since none of the workers was the owner they kept quiet.

“However, one of them stood up and when the hoodlums asked him to identify himself he said he was the younger brother to the owner of the farm. That was how they went away with him.

“While trying to escape, they shot at one driver in the neck, they riddled his vehicle which he uses in carrying blocks with bullets

“A new twist was added to the incident when the Hausa Community in the town on Tuesday also said that they are looking for one of them, one Mallam Isiaka Aileru.

“He was said to have gone to his farm on Monday but he had since not returned. He has even been traced to his farm and they found the cloth he wore to the farm but he was nowhere to be found.

“The thinking is that this same gang might have been responsible for this missing Mallam Isiaka Aileru. The police at Idowa, Odogbolu and even the Area Commander from Ijebu-Ode have all been here but as we speak we have not heard anything as touching demand for ransom by these abductors.”

The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alamutu who confirmed the abduction of the poultry farm manager said that the police are deploying all its arsenal and intelligence to ensure that the victim regains freedom.

“There was a kidnap but only one person is involved and not two, if they are looking for another person it may not be a kidnap. If the person has not returned home they should give us another 24 hours before they will go and make an official complaint,” he said.