Advertisement

PHOTOS: Youths Defy Heavy Security Presence, Blare Horns, Wave Flags At Lekki Tollgate

Channels Television  
Updated October 20, 2021
Youths wave Nigerian flags through their windows as they drive through Lekki Tollgate on October 20, 2021. PHOTO: Dare Idowu/Channels TV

 

Nigerian youths and celebrities on Wednesday defied the heavy presence of security personnel to hold a memorial car procession at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos.

The procession is organised to mark the one-year anniversary of the #EndSARS protests and honour victims of police brutality.

Although some arrests have been made by the police at the scene, the youths were not deterred as they held hands and marched with their fists raised up.

Others remained in their vehicles waving Nigerian flags, blaring car horns, and chanting songs of solidarity.

 

See photos from the procession below…



More on Local

#EndSARS Memorial: Youths Hold Processions in Edo, Oyo, Osun, Other States

#EndSARS Anniversary: Why Police Fired Tear Gas At Lekki Tollgate – Lagos CP

Nigerian Govt Lacks Political Will To End Police Brutality, Says Rinu Oduala

Youths Gather At Unity Fountain To Mark #EndSARS Anniversary

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV