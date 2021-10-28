Saudi Arabia Visit: Buhari Prays For Peace In Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has continued his visit to Saudi Arabia with a brief stopover at Madinah where he engaged in prayers, alongside his entourage for peace and security in Nigeria and the world at large.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu said this in a statement on Wednesday.

Shehu said the President was earlier received at the Prince Muhammad Abdulaziz Airport, Madinah by the Deputy Governor of the Region, Prince Sa’ud Al-Faisal.

He added that the President “spent quality time at the Mosque of the Holy Prophet Muhammed, Islam’s second holiest, engaging in prayers and recitation of the Holy Qur’an.”

“President Buhari and the delegation prayed for the well-being of the nation and its people and for the full restoration of peace and security in Nigerian and around the globe. Prayers for the economy, ravaged by the pandemic to fully recover for the benefit of the nation and its people were also offered,” he added.

The President will later proceed to Makkah for the performance of the Umrah (lesser Hajj).

Buhai is in Saudi Arabia for the Future Investment Initiative Institute conference focused on the theme, “Invest in Humanity.”