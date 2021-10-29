NECO Releases 2021 Results

The National Examinations Council (NECO) has released the 2021 Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE) internal results.

Announcing the results in Minna, Niger state, NECO Registrar and Chief Executive Prof Ibrahim Wushishi, apologised to Nigerians for delay in releasing the examination results.

He said 878,925 candidates made five credits and above including Mathematics and English language.

Prof Wushishi explained that the figure represents 71.61 percent of the candidates.

Meanwhile, 1,226,796 candidates scored five credits irrespective of Mathematics and English language, representing 94.04 per cent.

He said 23,003 candidates were involved in examination malpractices indicating a decrease of more than 13,000 compared to last year.

Prof Wushishi added that five schools, one each in Bauchi, Kaduna, Bayelsa and two in Katsina state have been de-recognised due to examination malpractices.