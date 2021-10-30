Ayinla, Omo Ghetto:The Saga, Eyimofe Get Multiple Nominations At AMAA 2021

Organisers of premier and prestigious movie awards, Africa Movie Academy Awards (AMAA) have unveiled the list of nominees for the 17th edition of the annual event.

The nominees for the 26 categories were announced by The Africa Film Academy on Friday at an event held in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The head of the jury, Steve Ayorinde, who made the announcement, explained that movies were submitted from various countries across the continent.

According to him, the 2021 list of nominees reflects the brilliance of filmmakers in Africa.

Some of the nominated movies are Omo Ghetto: The Saga, Eyimofe, and Ayinla, all Nollywood movies that received multiple nominations.

The movie Gravedigger’s Wife (from Somalia) got the most nominations with 10, including nominations in categories for the award for Best Film in African Language, the award for Best Actor in a Leading Role, and the Best Director.

Nigerian actress and Big Brother Naija reality TV star, Oluwabamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan (Bam-Bam) was nominated as the “Best Young/Promising Actor” for her role in the movie Collision Course.

The AMAA 2021 Gala and award is scheduled to take place in Lagos on November 28, 2021.

SEE BELOW THE FULL NOMINATION LIST

EFERE OZAKO AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST SHORT FILM

1) Meat – Uganda

2) Enroute – Bourkina Fasso

3) A Better Friend – Ghana

4) Find Me By The River – South Africa

5) In Extremis – DRC

6) Portrait of Princess Tutu – Cote d’Ivoire

7) The Long Night In Abuja – Nigeria

JUBRIL MALAFIA AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST ANIMATION

1) Room 5 – Ghana

2) Shaka-Inklosi Yamakhosi – South Africa

3) The Pyramid – Egypt

4) Mofiala – Togo

5) Lady Buckit & the Motley Mopster – Nigeria

6) A Thousand Fate – Uganda

7) White Nights – Algeria

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST DOCUMENTARY

1) Softie – Kenya

2) The Sacred Woods – Tunisia

3) Postcard – Morocco

4) Unmasked: Leadership, Trust & the Pandemic – Nigeria

5) Linda Under Lockdown – South Africa

6) Bulembu: History of a Culture – DRC

7) Noboth – Uganda

8) Zindet – Niger

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA SHORT FILM

1) Three Leaves (Haiti)

2) In Other News (Canada)

3) Blue (US)

4) The Berne Identity (Switzerland)

5) No Comprendo (UK)

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA DOCUMENTARY

1) Akwaaba – The Awakening (US)

African Redemption: the Life of Marcus Garvey (US) Race Today Documentary (UK)

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST DIASPORA NARRATIVE FEATURE

1) Ride Share (US)

2) Hal King (US)

3) Residue (US)

MICHAEL ANYIAM OSIGWE AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST FILM BY AN AFRICAN LIVING ABROAD

1) Blackmail – Obi Emelonye (Nigeria/UK)

2) First Call – Angela Onuora (Nigeria/Canada)

3) K.I.A.B – Eric Zoa & Oleksii Osyka (Cameroon/USA)

4) Gone – Daniel Ademinokan (Nigeria/US)

OUSMANE SEMBENE AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST FILM IN AN AFRICAN LANGUAGE

1) Bangarang – Robin Odongo (Kenya)

2) Ayinla – Tunde Kelani (Nigeria)

3) The Golddigger’s Wife – Khadar Ahmed (Somalia)

4) Hotel on the Koppies – Charlie Vundler (South Africa)

5) Nyara – Ram Ally Kasongo (Tanzania)

6) Stain – Morris Mugisha (Uganda)

AMAA 2021 ACHIEVEMENT IN COSTUME DESIGN

1) African American

2) Buried

3) Oba Bi Olorun

4) Tecora

5) Eagles Wing

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN MAKE-UP

1) Fried Barry

2) Tecora

3) The Gravedigger’s Wife

4) The Takers

5) Mission To Rescue

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN VISUAL EFFECT

1) Nneka The Pretty Serpent

2) Stain

3) Fried Barry

4) The Takers

5) Mission to Rescue

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUNDTRACK

1) The Citation

2) Nyara (The Kidnapper)

3) The Gravedigger’s Wife

4) This Lady Called Life

5) Hotel on the Koppies

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND

1) Hairareb

2) African American

3) The Gravedigger’s Wife

4) Eyimofe

5) La Femme Anjola

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN PRODUCTION DESIGN

1) Tecora

2) The Takers

3) Nyara (The Kidnapping)

4) The Gravedigger’s Wife

5) Shadow Parties

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN CINEMATOGRAPHY

1) Ayinla

2) Black Medusa

3) Stain

4) Nyara (The Kidnapping)

5) The Gravedigger’s Wife

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN EDITING

1) Mission to Rescue

2) Omo Ghetto: The Saga

3) Nyala (The Kidnapping)

4) Fried Barry

5) Eyimofe

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR ACHIEVEMENT IN SCREEN PLAY

1) Chasing Lullaby

2) Where I Come From

3) Stain

4) Collission Course

5) Hairareb

AMAA 2021- NATIONAL FILM AND VIDEO CENSORS BOARD (NFVCB) AWARD FOR BEST NIGERIAN FILM

1) Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story

2) Ayinla

3) Eyimofe

4) The Citation

5) Omo Ghetto: The Saga

6) La Femme Anjola

7) Collission Course

8) Shadow Parties

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST YOUNG/ PROMISING ACTOR

1) Wilmah Muremera – Shaina

2) Oluwabamike Olawunmi-Adenibuyan – Collission Course

3) Faith Fidel – Where I Come From

4) David Weda – Bangarang

5) Bertha Abdallah – Nyara (The Kidnapping)

6) Hannah Sukali – Fatsani: A Tale Of Survival

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

1) Mulshid Mugabire – Monica

2) Kelechi Udegbe – Collission Course

3) Mehdi Hajri – Black Medusa

4) Cameron Scott – Hotel on the Koppies

5) Bimbo Manuel – Gone

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

1) Gloria Anozie-Young – Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story

2) Naana Hayford – Chasing Lullaby

3) Tumi Morake – Seriously Single

4) Hazel Hinda – Hairareb

5) Ini Edo – The Citation

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

1) Gary Green – Fried Barry

2) Lateef Adedimeji – Ayinla

3) Melvin Alusa – Mission To Rescue

4) Jude Akuwudike – Eyimofe

5) Omar Abdi – The Gravedigger’s Wife

6) David Njavera – Hairareb

7) Nonso Bassey – La Femme Anjola

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST ACTRESS IN A LEADING ROLE

1) Lucie Memba Bois – Buried

2) Funke Akindele – Omo Ghetto: The Saga

3) Sarah Alina Grosz – Black Medusa

4) Joan Agaba – Stain

5) Phumi Mthembu – African American

6) Rita Dominic – La Femme Anjola

7) Claudine de Groot – Hairareb

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST FIRST FEATURE FILM BY A DIRECTOR

1) Shaina – Beatrice Masvaure Alf (Zimbabwe)

2) African American – Muzi Mthembu (South Africa)

3) Eyimofe – Chuko & Ayie Esiri (Nigeria)

4) The Gravedigger’s Wife – Khadar Ahmed (Somalia) * Black Medusa – Youssef Chebbi & Ismael (Tunisia)

5) Fried Barry – Ryan Kruger (South Africa)

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST DIRECTOR

1) Gilbert Lukalia – (Mission To Rescue)

2) Ryan Kruger – (Fried Barry)

3) Khadar Ahmed – (The Gravedigger’s Wife)

4) Morris Mugisha – (Stain)

5) Chuko & Ayie Esiri – (Eyimofe)

6) Oshoveli Shipoh – (Hairareb)

7) Ram Ally Kasongo – (Nyara/The Kidnapping)

8) Youssef Chebbi & Ismael – (Black Medusa)

AMAA 2021 AWARD FOR BEST FILM

1) Mission To Rescue (Kenya)

2) Fried Barry (South Africa)

3) The Gravedigger’s Wife (Somalia)

4) Stain (Uganda)

5) Eyimofe (Nigeria)

6) Hairareb (Namibia)

7) Nyara:The Kidnapping (Tanzania)

8) Black Medusa (Tunisia)