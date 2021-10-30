Advertisement

Tiafoe To Face Zverev In Vienna ATP Final

Updated October 30, 2021
Frances Tiafoe from the US reacts during the men’s singles semi-final match against Italy’s Jannik Sinner (not pictured) during the men’s singles semi-final match at the Erste Bank Open Tennis tournament in Vienna, Austria on October 30, 2021. VLADIMIR SIMICEK / AFP

 

American qualifier Frances Tiafoe battled from a set and 3-0 down to stun in-form Jannik Sinner and reach the Vienna ATP final on Saturday, crediting his victory to telling jokes to the Austrian crowd.

Tiafoe, the world number 49, clinched a hard-fought 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 win to reach his first final of the season where he will face German second seed Alexander Zverev who downed Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-3.

“It has been a long week for me,” said Tiafoe after taking 11 of the last 13 games against Italian Sinner, the champion in Antwerp last weekend and chasing a spot in the ATP Finals.

“I tried to have fun with it and get the crowd involved and could see if he would get a little nervous.

“I know how to get the crowd behind me, few jokes and that and then I started to play unbelievably. The crowd made the difference. I felt because of them I started to lock in harder.”

Germany’s Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning against Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime (not pictured) during the men’s singles match at the Erste Bank Open Tennis tournament in Vienna, Austria on October 29, 2021. GEORG HOCHMUTH / APA / AFP

 

World number four Zverev ended Alcaraz’s Austrian adventure in straight sets.

The 18-year-old Alcaraz stole the show this week on his way to a first-ever ATP 500 semi-final appearance.

He had held his nerve in the final set tiebreak in Friday’s quarter-finals to beat Wimbledon runner-up Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-7 (2/7), 7-6 (7/5).

But he was unable to deal with a dominant Zverev who secured victory with an ace after one hour and eight minutes.

Zverev is on the hunt for his fifth title of the season.



